They date back to 1866 and they have a completely guilt-free tiny little three calories per candy, but there's so much more to Sweetheart Conversation Hearts.
A safe bet for your grade-school Valentine's Day exchange, the beauty of the sweets are in their timeless appearance only once a year.
Created by the Necco Company in the era of President Johnson, these candies are anything but stale. The most popular phrases are "Kiss Me", "Marry Me" and "Be True."
But the company keeps things fresh, adding new phrases each year, along the lines of "Tweet Me", "LOL", and "Bestie."
According to the Reader's Digest, the hearts' sayings follow themes by year.
2009: A Menu of Love
RECIPE 4 LOVE
TABLE 4 TWO
STIR MY HEART
MY TREAT
TOP CHEF
SUGAR PIE
SWEET LOVE
HONEY BUN
SPICE IT UP
YUM YUM
2008: Love's in the Forecast
MELT MY
IN A FOG
CHILL OUT
CLOUD NINE
HEAT WAVE
SUN SHINE
GET MY DRIFT
WILD LIFE
NATURE LOVER
DO GOOD
2007: Animal Attraction
COOL CAT
PUPPY LOVE
TAKE A WALK
MY PET
BEAR HUG
TOP DOG
URA TIGER
GO FISH
LOVE BIRD
PURR FECT
2006: Home and Family
HOUSE PARTY
HOME RUN
CALL HOME
SWEET HOME
GO HOME
HOME SOON
HOME SICK
2005: The Game of Love
#1 FAN
DREAM TEAM
FIT FOR LOVE
LOVE LIFE
BE A SPORT
LOVE MY TEAM
CHEER ME ON
BE MY HERO
HEART OF GOLD
ALL-STAR
2004: Happily Ever After
3 WISHES
EVER AFTER
NEW YOU
MAGICNEW LOVE
DREAM
CHARM ME
START NOW
IM ME
I LOVE YOU
2003: Love Lessons
WRITE ME
CLASS ACT
WHIZ KID
WISE UP
TEACH ME
LOVE LETTER
PEN PAL
BOOK CLUB
SCHOOL MATE
LET'S READ
2002: Fashion Forward
LOOK GOOD
IN STYLE
VOGUE
TRES CHIC
DRESS UP
DIVA
WHAT'S UP
URA QT
THAT SMILE
TWO HEARTS
2001: Limitless Love
LOVE 2001
ODYSSEY
MOON BEAM
UR A STAR
VENUS
STAR DUST
RISING STAR
YOU & ME
TOO SWEET
THANK YOU
2000: Celebrating the Millennium
AMORE
ROMEO
ANGEL
SWING TIME
IN THE MOOD
MUCH ADO
2000 HUGS
2000 KISSES
GOT LOVE
GIRL POWER
TIME OUT
PEACE SYMBOL
1999: Now and Then
YOU ROCK
LET'S DO LUNCH
I WONDER
1-800 CUPID
AS IF
LOVE ME TENDER
MY WAY
I GOT U BABE
LET IT BE
WALK ON BY
1998: Hi-Tech Hearts
YOU GO, GIRL
YEAH RIGHT
WWW.CUPID
BE MY ICON
EMAIL ME
FAX ME
PAGE ME
TIME OUT
NO WAY
COOL DUDE
Source: Reader's Digest
