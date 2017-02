They date back to 1866 and they have a completely guilt-free tiny little three calories per candy, but there's so much more to Sweetheart Conversation Hearts.A safe bet for your grade-school Valentine's Day exchange, the beauty of the sweets are in their timeless appearance only once a year.Created by the Necco Company in the era of President Johnson, these candies are anything but stale. The most popular phrases are "Kiss Me", "Marry Me" and "Be True."But the company keeps things fresh, adding new phrases each year, along the lines of "Tweet Me", "LOL", and "Bestie." According to the Reader's Digest , the hearts' sayings follow themes by year.2009: A Menu of LoveRECIPE 4 LOVETABLE 4 TWOSTIR MY HEARTMY TREATTOP CHEFSUGAR PIESWEET LOVEHONEY BUNSPICE IT UPYUM YUM2008: Love's in the ForecastMELT MYIN A FOGCHILL OUTCLOUD NINEHEAT WAVESUN SHINEGET MY DRIFTWILD LIFENATURE LOVERDO GOOD2007: Animal AttractionCOOL CATPUPPY LOVETAKE A WALKMY PETBEAR HUGTOP DOGURA TIGERGO FISHLOVE BIRDPURR FECT2006: Home and FamilyHOUSE PARTYHOME RUNCALL HOMESWEET HOMEGO HOMEHOME SOONHOME SICK2005: The Game of Love#1 FANDREAM TEAMFIT FOR LOVELOVE LIFEBE A SPORTLOVE MY TEAMCHEER ME ONBE MY HEROHEART OF GOLDALL-STAR2004: Happily Ever After3 WISHESEVER AFTERNEW YOUMAGICNEW LOVEDREAMCHARM MESTART NOWIM MEI LOVE YOU2003: Love LessonsWRITE MECLASS ACTWHIZ KIDWISE UPTEACH MELOVE LETTERPEN PALBOOK CLUBSCHOOL MATELET'S READ2002: Fashion ForwardLOOK GOODIN STYLEVOGUETRES CHICDRESS UPDIVAWHAT'S UPURA QTTHAT SMILETWO HEARTS2001: Limitless LoveLOVE 2001ODYSSEYMOON BEAMUR A STARVENUSSTAR DUSTRISING STARYOU & METOO SWEETTHANK YOU2000: Celebrating the MillenniumAMOREROMEOANGELSWING TIMEIN THE MOODMUCH ADO2000 HUGS2000 KISSESGOT LOVEGIRL POWERTIME OUTPEACE SYMBOL1999: Now and ThenYOU ROCKLET'S DO LUNCHI WONDER1-800 CUPIDAS IFLOVE ME TENDERMY WAYI GOT U BABELET IT BEWALK ON BY1998: Hi-Tech HeartsYOU GO, GIRLYEAH RIGHTWWW.CUPIDBE MY ICONEMAIL MEFAX MEPAGE METIME OUTNO WAYCOOL DUDE