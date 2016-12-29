HOLIDAY

Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
EMBED </>More News Videos

These friends made the most of their wet Christmas by wakeboarding. (Sam Hyatt/Facebook via Storyful)

Ever wonder what Santa does after he's finished delivering presents?

A group of friends in Australia decided to make the most of their wet and flooded Christmas by wakeboarding in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

In a video posted to Facebook by Sam Hyatt, the friends wakeboard while being towed by a truck. One friend dressed as Santa Claus in honor of Christmas.

According to the BBC, the park received record rainfall in the "usually dry region." The flooding led to evacuations and a park closure on the day after Christmas.

Hyatt said on Facebook, "Christmas at Ayers Rock. I did not think it would involve wakeboarding."
Related Topics:
societyholidaysportsaustraliawatercoolerweather
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Public says goodbye to 2016 at annual Good Riddance Day
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
CTO Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
More holiday
SOCIETY
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
Public says goodbye to 2016 at annual Good Riddance Day
Older UK royals outpace next generation in public duties
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
More Society
Top Stories
A wait for answers in deadly Apache helicopter crash
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Children run for their lives after airstrike on school
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Debbie Reynolds, mom of Carrie Fisher, dead at 84
Man charged with DUI-for caffeine
Show More
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Crews cleaning up after train comes off tracks
David Temple free after murder conviction tossed
Ritz crackers, bat used in road rage incident
19-year-old donates liver to mother
More News
Top Video
Man charged with DUI-for caffeine
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Officials investigate mobile home fire in Crosby
More Video