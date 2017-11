If you are looking for love, it turns out the Bay Area is the place to be.San Francisco is the best city for single people, according to personal-finance website called WalletHub It compared more than 180 United States cities and looked at 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness, including the number of single people, online dating opportunities, and nightlife.San Francisco came in as number one, and South Burlington, Vermont was considered the worst.Houston came in at number 33. The top Texas city is Austin at number 26.Here's a look at how Texas cities fared:26. Austin33. Houston43. San Antonio52. Dallas83. Lubbock109. Arlington113. Plano119. Fort Worth121. El Paso123. Grand Prairie125. Irving137. Corpus Christi139. Garland160. Amarillo174. Laredo181. Brownsvilleon WalletHub.