SAN FRANCISCO --If you are looking for love, it turns out the Bay Area is the place to be.
San Francisco is the best city for single people, according to personal-finance website called WalletHub.
It compared more than 180 United States cities and looked at 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness, including the number of single people, online dating opportunities, and nightlife.
San Francisco came in as number one, and South Burlington, Vermont was considered the worst.
Houston came in at number 33. The top Texas city is Austin at number 26.
Here's a look at how Texas cities fared:
26. Austin
33. Houston
43. San Antonio
52. Dallas
83. Lubbock
109. Arlington
113. Plano
119. Fort Worth
121. El Paso
123. Grand Prairie
125. Irving
137. Corpus Christi
139. Garland
160. Amarillo
174. Laredo
181. Brownsville
See the full list on WalletHub.
