DATING

San Francisco apparently best city in United States for single people

EMBED </>More Videos

According to WalletHub, San Francisco is the best city in the United States if you're looking for love. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
If you are looking for love, it turns out the Bay Area is the place to be.

San Francisco is the best city for single people, according to personal-finance website called WalletHub.

It compared more than 180 United States cities and looked at 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness, including the number of single people, online dating opportunities, and nightlife.
San Francisco came in as number one, and South Burlington, Vermont was considered the worst.

Houston came in at number 33. The top Texas city is Austin at number 26.

Here's a look at how Texas cities fared:

26. Austin
33. Houston
43. San Antonio
52. Dallas

83. Lubbock
109. Arlington
113. Plano
119. Fort Worth
121. El Paso
123. Grand Prairie
125. Irving

137. Corpus Christi
139. Garland
160. Amarillo
174. Laredo
181. Brownsville

See the full list on WalletHub.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyrelationshipsdatingonline datingnightclubu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DATING
Warning to online daters after robbing spree surfaces
Study: Face shape may reveal if you're likely to cheat
PHOTOS: Gorgeous Disney fairytale wedding
Man suing ex-GF over alleged case of online revenge
More dating
SOCIETY
Welcome aboard! Drone video highlights Battleship Texas
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
Wiess Energy Hall - Houston Museum of Natural Science
Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out
Students speak out after apartment floor collapses
Congressman Gene Green decides not to seek reelection
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Purse snatching suspects wanted
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
Show More
Judge says HPD officer facing charges not a flight risk
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Walmart reportedly raising online prices
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
More News
Top Video
Worldwide specialty foods you can get in Houston
Congressman Gene Green decides not to seek reelection
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Purse snatching suspects wanted
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
More Video