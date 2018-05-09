ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding hits theaters: Where fans can watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry walk down the aisle

EMBED </>More Videos

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen." (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Shutterstock)

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."


All screenings of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be at 10 a.m. local time on May 19, a few hours after the ceremony happens. The event will be a commercial-free rebroadcast of ITV's coverage including the full, uninterrupted ceremony. This is the first time that the royal wedding will be shown in select cinemas, according to sponsors Fathom Events and BritBox.

Ticket prices vary by theater but most are around $10. The event will last three and a half hours.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.

If you want to watch it live from the comfort of your own home, just turn on your telly. ABC will broadcast its royal wedding special from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on May 19.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Brides-to-be engaged in wedding workout program
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
How to avoid scams with downtown Houston parking lots
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baby born in Chipotle parking lot gets unique baby shower
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
More Society
Top Stories
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
Timeline: How the Amber Alert surrounding a 3-year-old boy unfolded
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
Fort Bend ISD teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
Show More
11-year-old girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker
Katy teacher who is deaf inspires students with real-life lessons
Adult fight breaks out at youth baseball game
Clear Lake road work near schools put on hold until summer
This internship will pay you to travel and take photos
More News