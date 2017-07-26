SOCIETY

Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride with SPCA to Houston

A ringtail cat took a more than 200-mile journey across Texas on the bottom of an RV.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An unusual animal took a truly one-of-a-kind journey to the Bayou City.

Officials at the Houston SPCA said a ringtail cat hitched a ride from Bandera -- a city west of San Antonio -- and traveled more than 200 miles on the underside of an RV to the Houston area.

The animal, the first of its species to be admitted into the organization's care in the Wildlife Center of Texas' 10-year history, was treated for dehydration. SPCA officials plan to release it back into the wild once it is fully recovered.

Also known as civet cats, ringtails are members of the raccoon family. The nocturnal mammals are not often seen in the Houston area. They weigh approximately three pounds and are often mistaken for small foxes.

