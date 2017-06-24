HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 1920s Gulf gas station transformed into a new coffee bar has become a favorite hangout for java lovers in Midtown.
Retrospect Coffee Bar is less than 300 square feet and features a covered seating area in the front and a large shady garden in the back.
The backyard also hosts movie nights, bingo and outdoor games.
At the heart of the food menu is their sweet and savory crepes, all named after famous Texans including Willie Nelson, Sam Houston and Marvin Zindler.
"Because this building has been such a piece of art in the community for decades, we wanted to stay true to that," said operating partner Stephen Harrison.
"We re-envisioned it, restored it and re-established it for 2017."
