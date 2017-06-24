COOL SPACES

COOL SPACES: Retrospect Coffee Bar pays homage to notable Texans

EMBED </>More Videos

Midtown's Retrospect Coffee has a menu bursting with crepes named after notable Texans. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 1920s Gulf gas station transformed into a new coffee bar has become a favorite hangout for java lovers in Midtown.

Retrospect Coffee Bar is less than 300 square feet and features a covered seating area in the front and a large shady garden in the back.

The backyard also hosts movie nights, bingo and outdoor games.

At the heart of the food menu is their sweet and savory crepes, all named after famous Texans including Willie Nelson, Sam Houston and Marvin Zindler.

"Because this building has been such a piece of art in the community for decades, we wanted to stay true to that," said operating partner Stephen Harrison.

"We re-envisioned it, restored it and re-established it for 2017."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societycoffeecool spacesout and about with abc13fun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
Amazing uptown area home hits market
Sweet treats abound at La King's in Galveston
Coach Tom Herman's Bellaire mansion has a new owner
Upper Kirby custom home gaining attention
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
Artists create sand sculpture of Christie lounging in beach chair
Fresno woman bringing her love of travel to your children's milestones
Dad makes makeshift 'roller coaster' for daughter
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
More Society
Top Stories
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Deputies: Woman chews on meth bag found in buttocks
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Bomb scare turns into a blast from the past
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
Police: Baby with needle in leg treated for drug overdose
Show More
Fire department warns parents about phone charger fires
Missing worker left because she was 'stressed out'
Large fire destroys a South Houston warehouse
Budweiser raises a bottle to Texas pride this summer
Hitler sketch taped to drive-thru window at Taco Bell
More News
Top Video
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
Artists create sand sculpture of Christie lounging in beach chair
Budweiser raises a bottle to Texas pride this summer
Bomb scare turns into a blast from the past
More Video