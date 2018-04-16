SOCIETY

Houston restaurateur's daughter remembers growing up family friends George and Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Gigi Huang was only a teenager when she had her first encounter with George and Barbara Bush at Hunan restaurant in Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Long before George Bush was sworn in as the nation's 41st president with Barbara by his side, Gigi Huang considered them friends.

When Huang was a teenager, her father ran Hunan, a Chinese restaurant the Bushes visited often.

One day, Huang's father came home with a photo he took of the Bushes.

"I said, 'Dad, who are these people you took a picture of?' He said, 'Oh that's George Bush, he's the former US ambassador to China, and people say one day he may be the president to the United States.'"

Like many teenagers, Huang says she brushed off her dad's story, though she kept seeing the Bushes as the years went on.

Eventually, around the time she was running the family restaurant, Bush was elected president.

When the Bushes moved into the White House, Gigi and her father were invited to a state dinner.

"I told my father if I didn't get to go with him, I would quit managing the restaurant," Gigi remembered.

She says Mrs. Bush gave her guests from Texas a private tour of the White House.

"It was surreal, when we were there, we felt like we were walking on the clouds," Gigi said.

The Huang family grew so close that her sister Nancy even worked for the Bushes after she graduated from Georgetown University. Later, Nancy Huang served as Barbara Bush's personal assistant in Houston.

"She's always been a good friend to our family, and I could tell the relationship she had with my sister Nancy, she was like a mother figure to my sister Nancy."

More recently, the Bushes were regulars at Gigi's namesake restaurant in the Galleria Mall. For a time, Christmas Day for the Bushes meant a meal with Gigi.

President Bush's favorite was the Peking duck while Mrs. Bush enjoyed the lettuce wraps.

Gigi says even after decades of knowing the family, what she remembers the most is date night, when the Bushes would just eat out, the two of them, still so obviously in love.

"You can tell the way they were looking, at each other's eyes, holding hands, they've been married 60, 70 years and it was still date night for them, you can just tell," Gigi said.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.

Houston cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
EMBED More News Videos

At Molina's Cantina in Houston, memories of George and Barbara Bush abound.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cheering supporters welcome Katy ISD superintendent
Starbucks manager out after controversial arrest of black men
'Meet me at the Park' initiative could win your local park $20k
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Burglars target west Houston gun store 21 times in 6 years
Man wanted in killing of a young father outside movie theater
Babysitter finds possible ecstasy at park in The Heights
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Cheering supporters welcome Katy ISD superintendent
Sen. John McCain hospitalized with intestinal infection
Clara Harris to be released from prison in May
Show More
Man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash arrested at IAH
Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway
Report details sterilization and other problems with Galveston clinic
7 hidden signs you might suffer from sleep apnea
Kendrick Lamar becomes 1st rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for music
More News