SOCIETY

Restaurant rage: Video of New Jersey eatery dispute goes viral

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman claims she was served undercooked food before being thrown out of a restaurant

NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey --
An explosive argument erupted inside a New Jersey restaurant when a customer demanded her money back, and the incident was caught on camera.

Customer Tiffany Sharhon says the owner of Soul on the River Restaurant in New Jersey flew into a rage when she complained about her order.

Sharhon claims she waited more than an hour for her food to be delivered before showing up in person. Then, she claims she got under-cooked food and demanded a refund.

"Get out of my place of business," the owner is heard yelling repeatedly. "Get the (expletive) out of my place of business."

The police responded to the scene, and Sharhon was given her $12 back.

"She sold me uncooked fish and then yells at me and doesn't give me my money back," Sharhon said in the video. "Don't shop here at all, please. She's rude as hell, and she threw food at me for no reason."

Video of the incident has been shared thousands of time online.

Soul on the River declined a request for comment, responding on Facebook that there would be no statement "without attorney approval."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyrestaurantviralviral videou.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
Dad wears costumes to manage daughter's social media habits
Pearland officers rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain
Man beaten, burned and stabbed lucky to be alive
More Society
Top Stories
Small plane crashes in pond in Huntsville area
Shootout after Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Teen arrested after pointing gun at passing cars
95 arrested in 5-day Houston-area ICE roundup
Dad fired after caring for cancer-stricken child, he says
Former 'Bachelor' contestant arrested
Texans will announce draft picks from space
Show More
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
Suspects wanted for takeover-style restaurant robberies
Facebook poll about firing captain causes huge backlash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
Pearland officers rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain
More News
Top Video
Dad fired after caring for cancer-stricken child, he says
Nordstrom selling pre-dirtied jeans
Small plane crashes in pond in Huntsville area
Shootout after Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
More Video