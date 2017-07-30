Resort-style VillaSport club opens in Cypress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2252680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A massive nail salon in Cypress held its soft opening on Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2138083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former home of Anna Nicole Smith is up for sale in the Cypress.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1823111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cypress is booming, and a new Memorial Hermann Hospital branch was recently added to the area.

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa has just opened its newest resort-style club on Barker Cypress.General Manager Herb Lipsman said with nearly 200 weekly classes for children and adults, spa services and four swimming pools, VillaSport is a "family lifestyle resort" rather than just a gym."There's going to be lots of social events, and our hope is that members see this as kind of their second home," Lipsman said. "Exercise may be sort of the basis for [membership], but they're coming to see their friends and hang out."Members can meet one-on-one with fitness advisers or stop by the Fitness Advice Center with questions. Classes for all ages and experience levels include pilates, yoga, barre, spinning, boot camps and running, among others.VillaKids features activity space for children ages six weeks to 12 years. Parents can drop their children off for art, dance, swimming and other fitness classes.This area also includes a multi-story climbing maze, an outdoor playground and indoor court.VillaSpa features massage, facial, wax, manicure and pedicure services. An adults-only lounge offers events such as wine tastings and ice cream socials.Social events throughout the year at VillaSport include luau pool parties, daddy-daughter dances, family movie nights, business networking nights, wine and beer tastings, pinewood derby, ice cream socials and book club meetings.