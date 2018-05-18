ROYAL WEDDING

Quiz: Do you have what it takes to be a guest at the royal wedding?



Do you have what it takes to be a royal wedding guest? As the big day approaches, test your smarts about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family's wedding traditions in this interactive quiz.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingroyalsroyal familyu.s. & worldfun stuffprince harryMeghan Markle
ROYAL WEDDING
How to watch the royal wedding
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
ROYAL FORECAST: What the weather will be like for the Royal Wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
How to watch the royal wedding
Enjoy these free things without hurting your pockets
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Saturday Extra Previous Segments
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: 10 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
Show More
Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Vigil planned for victims of deadly shooting at Santa Fe HS
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
'Shots fired' - 911 dispatch chaos during Santa Fe shooting
More News