Purple Heart recipient graduates from college

A retired Marine Corporal who lost both his legs and his sight received his college degree on Friday.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KTRK) --
Matt Bradford was severely hurt back in 2007, when he lost both his legs and his vision. But in April of 2010 he defied the odds and became the first blind, double amputee to re-enlist in the Marines.

In 2012, he retired from the military and decided to pursue his college degree from University of Kentucky.

He's a fan of the university with even his prosthetic legs sporting Wildcats blue and the UK logo.

Bradford earned his degree in Media Arts and Studies and History. He credits his wife with helping him reach his goals.

