SOCIETY

Psychic says she can communicate with unborn babies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston psychic says she can communicate with unborn children and believes that kids choose their parents.

Kim O'Neill says your child chose you before they were even conceived, and this morning, she tells ABC13 reporter Foti Kallergis the reason why that is and more about her unique ability.

In the meantime, we have assembled steps you can take to communicate with your unborn child, according to O'Neill's book "Bond with your Baby Before Birth."

STEP 1 - Make the commitment: Choose a day and time each week to communicate with your unborn baby.
STEP 2 - Choose a place to practice: Pick a place that is safe, secure, quiet and free of distractions.

STEP 3 - Clear the decks: Turn off your cellphone, TV, radio, and computer so that you can hear when your unborn child speaks back to you.

STEP 4 - Open the floor: Tell your unborn child you are ready to communicate, say hello and ask what they would like to talk about.

STEP 5 - Start a journal: Write down what your baby is telling you. Then try to tune in to the voice that's coming through in your head.

STEP 6 - Ask questions: Compile a brief list of questions for your baby.

STEP 7 - The technique: Take deep breaths to get centered and balanced. Tell your baby you are ready to have a conversation. Ask your first question, and listen to what immediately pops into your head. Write it down. Keep at it and practice.

Foti will have another live report coming up on Eyewitness News at 6 a.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfamilychildren
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Most memorable Houston-area 'Bachelor' contestants
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Officers' families honored on Southwest flight
Calves join boys in adorable photo shoot
More Society
Top Stories
Heavy storms a threat through Monday evening
LIVE STREET CAM: Tracking the storms on Hwy 59 North
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
Most memorable Houston-area 'Bachelor' contestants
Investigators: Female bank robber identified by teller
I-10 connection to NW Fwy and N. Loop now open
Funnel cloud and storm damage spotted near Katy
Show More
2 men dead after apparent murder-suicide in Nassau Bay
Texas revives 'bathroom bill,' but only for public schools
Driver evacuates as train hits car
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Man begins journey to cut away 65 pounds of skin
More News
Photos
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
Week of May 20: Most wanted fugitives
Olympian Michael Phelps visits Texas Children's Hospital
More Photos