A Houston psychic says she can communicate with unborn children and believes that kids choose their parents.Kim O'Neill says your child chose you before they were even conceived, and this morning, she tells ABC13 reporter Foti Kallergis the reason why that is and more about her unique ability.In the meantime, we have assembled steps you can take to communicate with your unborn child, according to O'Neill's book "Bond with your Baby Before Birth."STEP 1 - Make the commitment: Choose a day and time each week to communicate with your unborn baby.STEP 2 - Choose a place to practice: Pick a place that is safe, secure, quiet and free of distractions.STEP 3 - Clear the decks: Turn off your cellphone, TV, radio, and computer so that you can hear when your unborn child speaks back to you.STEP 4 - Open the floor: Tell your unborn child you are ready to communicate, say hello and ask what they would like to talk about.STEP 5 - Start a journal: Write down what your baby is telling you. Then try to tune in to the voice that's coming through in your head.STEP 6 - Ask questions: Compile a brief list of questions for your baby.STEP 7 - The technique: Take deep breaths to get centered and balanced. Tell your baby you are ready to have a conversation. Ask your first question, and listen to what immediately pops into your head. Write it down. Keep at it and practice.