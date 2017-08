One of the co-founders of Mai's Restaurant, a popular Vietnamese eatery in Midtown, has died.The restaurant took to Facebook to announce Phin Nguyen's passing on Monday.Nguyen and her husband opened the restaurant in 1978 after immigrating to Houston from Vietnam.Mai's will be closed between Aug. 10 through Aug. 13 as friends and family members mourn Nguyen's passing. Regular business will resume on Aug. 14.