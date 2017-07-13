SOCIETY

Pool towering 40 stories over downtown Houston drained for maintenance

Video of a man walking in the glass-bottom pool has gone viral

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What might be Houston's most talked-about pool is missing one thing -- water.

The glass-bottom pool at Market Square Tower hovers 40 stories over Preston Street, and it went viral this year after a video looking through the pool and down at the street below spread like wildfire across the web.

Those looking to snap their own picture in the pool will have to wait a few days while maintenance crews work to re-seal the surrounding stone deck.

Luckily for the high-rise's residents, the tower features another pool where they can lounge in the meantime.

Apartments in the luxury building start at $2,200 per month.

