FORT WORTH, Texas --A 10-year-old boy with a rare disorder was sworn-in as a junior police officer in Fort Worth.
Dakin Lovelace, of White Oak, Texas, has an extremely rare disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress.
"People see policing as one side. This is really what policing is all about: making a difference in the community. It's not about arresting people and things like that. It's about reaching out to somebody like that, you know, somebody who might not have normally had this opportunity," Fort Worth Police Sgt. Chris Britt told KDAF.
Dakin traveled three hours to join the squad.
"For us, this is a big deal, you know. This family doesn't live here. They're three hours away. So for them to come to us, of all departments, you know that's a big honor on our end. We all, as you can see, we're going to put on all the bells and whistles for him and make sure he has a really good day," Britt added.