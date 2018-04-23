Plastic surgery app targets kids

From lip injections to nose jobs, the procedures are endless in a new cell phone app that's targeting kids and angering parents.The "Beauty Clinic Plastic Surgery" app features an array of animated characters all vying for the perfect appearance.The game, believe it or not, is one of many plastic surgery-themed apps under fire for the message it sends to girls.So what's a parent to do?Experts say you need to be proactive about monitoring the media your kids choose, know what they're downloading, and check their browser history on a regular basis.