The owner of the pickup with a "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him" sticker has been released from jail.Karen Fonseca was arrested for an outstanding warrant from August. Records show she was accused of fraud. A spokeswoman for the Fort Bend County Sheriff's says they received a tip about the warrant. Fonseca's husband, Mike Fonseca, says she was arrested at their home in Stafford in front of her 6-year-old daughter and he questions the timing."I think it's the sticker," Mike Fonseca said outside the Fort Bend County Jail.Fonseca told Eyewitness News that she thinks Sheriff Troy Nehls had something to do with her arrest.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office removed a Facebook post involving the F-Trump sticker photo that went viral."I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."The post was removed after Fonseca was identified.Sheriff Nehls said, "The Facebook post accomplished its objective and now we know who owns the truck."During the press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post."Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it," he wrote.ABC13 first tracked down the driver of the pickup truck. Fonseca said she put the custom-made graphic up about 11 months ago. She said her family is expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. Fonseca said she's surprised Sheriff Nehls couldn't reach her. She's open to sitting down with him.She insisted she has no plans on removing the sign."It makes people happy. They smile. They stop you," said Fonseca. "They want to shake your hand."Fonseca said she's most at odds with the president about his proposed border wall.She said people tell her they "wish they had the guts" to put up a similar sign on their vehicle.The American Civil Liberties Union responded to Nehls' Facebook post."No Sheriff Nehls, you can't prosecute speech just because it contains words you don't like," ACLU said.Thursday morning, Fort Bend County District Attorney John Healey told Eyewitness News, while he is personally offended by the use of profanity in public, just having the sticker, does not rise to the level of a crime."No, I would not take the case," Healey said.Fonseca's bond is set at $1,500 and she was released late Thursday night."People abuse the badge, in my opinion, and money talks," Fonseca said.She says she didn't know she had a warrant.