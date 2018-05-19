ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ceremony in photos

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>ktrk</span></div><span class="caption-text">Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand together hand in hand at the High Altar during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel. (Jonathan Brady/AFP/Getty Images)</span></div>
The archbishop of Canterbury has declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife.

Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another "till death us do part" and exchanged rings.

The British-American pair is now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
