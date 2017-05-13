PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1979714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meet Houston's biggest nerds and cosplay star.

Texas' largest entertainment and pop culture festival is here! Cosplayers, comic book fans and pop culture aficionados have taken over the George R. Brown Convention Center for the three-day Comicpalooza convention.This year, the event features a film festival, gaming competitions, a cosplay contest, live art auction, a NASA exhibit showing off the latest in technological innovation and much more.In addition, the exhibit hall is packed with vendors selling the latest in comic books and other pop culture and gaming fare.