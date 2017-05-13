COMICPALOOZA

PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">(David Mackey)</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas' largest entertainment and pop culture festival is here! Cosplayers, comic book fans and pop culture aficionados have taken over the George R. Brown Convention Center for the three-day Comicpalooza convention.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

This year, the event features a film festival, gaming competitions, a cosplay contest, live art auction, a NASA exhibit showing off the latest in technological innovation and much more.

In addition, the exhibit hall is packed with vendors selling the latest in comic books and other pop culture and gaming fare.

VIDEO: What will Comicpalooza 2017 bring?
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Houston's biggest nerds and cosplay star.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societycomicpaloozaout and about with abc13fun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2016
Foti Kallergis transforms into Superman for Comicpalooza
COMICPALOOZA
Foti Kallergis transforms into Superman for Comicpalooza
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2016
Stars, fans invade Houston for Comicpalooza 2016
Lou Ferrigno stops by abc13 studios
More comicpalooza
SOCIETY
Special needs children take on Tough Mudder
Most popular baby names of 2016
5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance
Texas couple uses bull for baby gender reveal
More Society
Top Stories
Don't waste your weekend! What to do around Houston
Community remembering children killed in house fire
EXCLUSIVE: Woman jumps into back of purse snatcher's truck
Best brunch spots to treat mom
Texas couple uses bull for baby gender reveal
Police officer to donate kidney to boy she just met
Hospital throws prom for teen cancer patients
Show More
Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack
Most popular baby names of 2016
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Police nab suspect after wild chase through SE Houston
Make mom breakfast in bed for Mother's Day
More News
Photos
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
More Photos