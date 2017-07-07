BUZZWORTHY

Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate

Photo of purporting pierced baby sparks debate (KTRK)

A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.

Enedina Vance posted the photo of her six-month-old daughter on Facebook.

At first glance, it appears she has a diamond stud pierced to one of her dimples.

However, the stud is actually pasted on in the photo. It's not real.

The photo has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook, and has sparked sharp debate.

On one side, there are those who thought the piercing was real. Vance says she's received death threats and other hateful messages from people.

Others, though, appeared to understand what Vance says she was trying to promote.

Vance calls herself a strong advocate against piercing or circumcising children, and she says the photo was meant to spark discussion on the topic.

Related Topics:
societysocial mediababydebate
