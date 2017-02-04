SUPER BOWL

People turned away from Super Bowl Live want parking refunds

Discovery Green reaches capacity and fans are shut out from Super Bowl Live.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Disappointed fans trying to enter the Super Bowl Live events downtown were turned away after the venue reached capacity around 6 pm Saturday.

After fighting though traffic, paying for parking and navigating crowds many would-be attendees voiced their annoyance that parking would not be refunded.

"They're at capacity right and they're not letting anybody in," said Walter Casey.

Casey brought his two children and said he paid $30 to park in a lot blocks away just to be turned away at the gate.

"I tried to bring my children here so they could have that experience but unfortunately we can't get in," he said. "Really, it's just a money grab for the parking lot guys."

Ticket holders for the NFL Experience were still allowed inside, but that event was also sold out shortly before Super Bowl Live reached capacity.

The final hours for Super Bowl Live downtown event are Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
