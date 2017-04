For children facing serious medical conditions, the hospital can be a confusing and scary place. Unfamiliar people, weird machines, and strange sounds can be startling and uncomfortable. Which is why Shawn Kettner has dedicated her life to helping sick kids find understanding (and even have a little fun) while receiving medical care.Kettner is the founder of Patient Puppets , a Canadian-based company that makes medical puppets to help children understand hospital procedures. Used in hospitals and clinics worldwide, Kettner's puppets are hand-sewn and custom designed to mimic exactly what each child is physically experiencing.The puppets are made of soft foam and fabric, which make them perfect for a snuggly hug whenever a child feels anxious. They also have strategically placed openings on their exterior to reveal features that help a child see what's going on inside of their body.As you might imagine, a lot of hard work and care go into making each puppet - which can take anywhere from 40-60 hours to make!When the puppets arrive at the hospital, they each receive a name to help the kids feel like they have a friend in the process.Kettner began making her medical puppets 25 years ago, in 1992 -- so it's safe to say she's a puppet professional by now. While working as a puppeteer and puppet maker at a regional theater in the '90s, Kettner was asked to build medical demonstration puppets for the Winnipeg Children's Hospital. At the time, her relative Ruth Kettner was working in the hospital and had a need for an imaginative tool to help explain medical procedures to children.Local puppeteer Ron Wagman had come up with a basic concept for a medical demonstration puppet and shared it with Kettner. When she saw how great the need was for more puppets just like it, she took the concept and ran with it, creating her very own Patient Puppets."I took him [Wagman] and his puppet to the Children's Hospital to meet Ruth," she says. "She fell in love with the puppet and wanted not one, but seven puppets of her own. I filled that request and have been making and distributing Patient Puppets worldwide ever since."Since Kettner's puppets share the same experience as the children they meet, the kids often feel more at ease with what's happening to them. And that's no surprise to Kettner, who notes: "When we are not afraid, we are more receptive to medical intervention, more willing to allow procedures to be done to us. This eases and often shortens the path to recovery."The Child Life specialists, nurses, and doctors who use Patient Puppets praise them for helping even the most frightened child accept what is physically and emotionally happening to them. On the Patient Puppets Testimonial page , one doctor writes:In a CBC News article highlighting Kettner's work , one mother expressed her deep gratitude for the medical puppets that have helped her own 6-year-old daughter cope with being treated for leukemia.Kettner also shares that these puppets have gone on to become lifelong friends for the children who meet them."Over the years, I have had thank-you notes from families telling us how the puppet became the friend who shared the medical and emotional challenges and helped their child through the difficult times," she explains.Dawn Kidder, senior child life specialist at HSC Children's Hospital, loves how relatable the puppets are, as well as the positive impact they've had on the kids she works with.As she recently told CBC News:It was Kidder who first came up with the idea for Kettner to design child-size hospital equipment, which the kids explore alongside their medical puppets. And now, Kettner has been manufacturing and selling the equipment to children's hospitals for over a decade.But Patient Puppets isn't just Kettner's personal passion -- it's now become a family affair. Recently, she added her daughter Samantha to the team, with the goal of passing on the business to her. The experience has been meaningful for both mom and daughter.To date, Kettner's incredible work has helped hundreds of families, and her dedication to her industry is nothing short of remarkable. We're so excited to continue following this mother-daughter team as they help the kids who need it most.h/t: