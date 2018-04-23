SOCIETY

17-year-old partially blind and deaf dog leads rescuers to missing toddler

17-year-old partially blind and deaf dog leads rescuers to missing girl

AUSTRALIA --
A partially blind and deaf dog became a 3-year-old girl's hero and protector when she got lost in the woods in Australia.

The toddler, Aurora Kyle, wandered away with her dog over the weekend.

Reports say she spent 15 hours in the woods without food and water, but the dog stayed by her side the entire time.

"I held him and we slept together. I had a good sleep with Max," Aurora told her grandmother.

She said the dog pulled her towards search lights, and even ran away to lead the search crew to her.

Max has now been declared an honorary police dog.
