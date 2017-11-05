More than $1 million was raised in Sam Houston Park in Houston this weekend to help break the cycle of poverty.The Aga Khan Foundation Walk happens annually to raise awareness and funds for quality of life programs around the world.This year's event featured a silent auction for an autographed Jose Altuve Astros jersey and other popular items, plus a live performance by Indian Idol.Since 1995, the foundation has raised over $98 million to help impoverished communities in developing countries."The universal values of self-reliance, pluralism and respect for human dignity have been at the core of AKF's work for the past 50 years and will remain our touchstone for years to come," said Aly Valiani, Vice Chair for AKF.Valiani said the group has invested in the construction of reliable hospitals, schools and resources needed to help civil societies thrive in Asia and Africa.