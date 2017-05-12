Out-and-about: Where to find free movies this summer

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Summer, summer, summertime! If you're making plans to head out around town, check out places where you can enjoy free movies -- all year long.
Discovery Green:
Secret Life of Pets: Saturday, June 3 - 8:45 p.m.
Trolls: Saturday, July 8 - 7:00 p.m.
Market Square Park:
Dirty Dancing: Wednesday, June 21 - 8:30 p.m.
Almost Famous: Wednesday, July 12 - 8:30 p.m.
Sugar Land Town Square:
Moana: Saturday, June 10 - 8:30 p.m.
Pete's Dragon: Saturday, July 8 - 8:30 p.m.
The Lego Batman Movie: Saturday, Aug. 12 - 8:15 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast 2017: Saturday, Sept. 16 - 7:30 p.m.
Frankenweenie: Saturday, Oct. 21 - 7:15 p.m.
Green Street - Friday Flicks on the Lawn:
Say Anything - May 19 - 8:00 p.m.
Spider Man - June 16 - 9:00 p.m.
Jurassic World - July 21 - 9:00 p.m.
The Internship - Aug. 18 - 9:00 p.m.
The Blindside - Sept. 15 - 8:00 p.m.
Ghostbusters 2016 - Oct. 20 - 8:00 p.m.
Home Alone - Nov. 17 - 8:00 p.m.
Movie Nite on the Strand (Galveston):
Earth to Echo - June 3
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - July 1
The Secret Life of Pets - Aug. 5
Captain America: The First Avenger - Sept. 2
The Addams Family - Oct. 7