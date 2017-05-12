Out-and-about: Where to find free movies this summer

Summer, summer, summertime! If you're making plans to head out around town, check out places where you can enjoy free movies -- all year long.Secret Life of Pets: Saturday, June 3 - 8:45 p.m.Trolls: Saturday, July 8 - 7:00 p.m.Dirty Dancing: Wednesday, June 21 - 8:30 p.m.Almost Famous: Wednesday, July 12 - 8:30 p.m.Moana: Saturday, June 10 - 8:30 p.m.Pete's Dragon: Saturday, July 8 - 8:30 p.m.The Lego Batman Movie: Saturday, Aug. 12 - 8:15 p.m.Beauty and the Beast 2017: Saturday, Sept. 16 - 7:30 p.m.Frankenweenie: Saturday, Oct. 21 - 7:15 p.m.Say Anything - May 19 - 8:00 p.m.Spider Man - June 16 - 9:00 p.m.Jurassic World - July 21 - 9:00 p.m.The Internship - Aug. 18 - 9:00 p.m.The Blindside - Sept. 15 - 8:00 p.m.Ghostbusters 2016 - Oct. 20 - 8:00 p.m.Home Alone - Nov. 17 - 8:00 p.m.Earth to Echo - June 3National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - July 1The Secret Life of Pets - Aug. 5Captain America: The First Avenger - Sept. 2The Addams Family - Oct. 7