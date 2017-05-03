OPA! 5 things you'll see at Houston Greek Fest

For the 22nd year, the Houston Greek Fest will beckon thousands of visitors to St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church for a celebration of Greek culture and traditions.Part of the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Houston, and you'll walk away having an amazing time. Here's five cool things you'll see at the festival:From pastitio and lamb, to gyros, pork souvlaki, and baklava, the traditional food and mouthwatering flavor of Greece is yours to explore at Houston Greek Fest. Check out those delicious desserts (including the- honey donut holes) and pastries! If Greek food isn't your thing, you can also find an assortment of pizza, cotton candy, sno cones, freshly-squeezed lemonade, and Greek beer and wine.Greek culture takes center stage as dance and music groups present traditional entertainment at this annual affair. Enjoy dance lessons and performances all weekend, plus enter for a chance to win $200 during the Saturday night dance contest for the smoothest moves.Check out the fine assortment of clothing, jewelry, arts and crafts, and unique items for sale at The Santorini Walk market at the Houston Greek Fest. You'll find one-of-a-kind items, and one of the year's most exciting shopping opportunities.The whole family will have a blast at the Houston Greek Fest, which features an exciting kid's area filled with games, rides for all ages and other interactive exhibits all weekend long.The gorgeous St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church in Houston will offer tours for those wishing to see their historic sanctuary, plus opportunities to learn about the history and culture of the Orthodox faith.The Houston Greek Fest runs from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.Early birds will get free admission on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but tickets are just $5 for adults and free for kids the rest of the festival.Free parking is available around the church at the KBR building at 1080 Eldridge Parkway, or for $5 on the festival grounds.St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1100 Eldridge Parkway, in Houston.For more information about the festival, visit their website at