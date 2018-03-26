KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Katy ISD superintendent Dr. Lance Hindt made his first public statement since a man alleged he was a school bully at last week's school board meeting.
"Please know my reaction, this past Monday night, was one of shock" Dr. Hindt expressed in regards to the bullying allegations made against him.
The superintendent's public statement comes a week after the claim made by Greg Gay about a 1975 incident reportedly involving the school board member.
" Lance, you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal," Gay claimed
Gay's allegation was made during last week's KISD school board meeting on Monday. The allegation was recorded and posted online.
"Ultimately, I'll be judged by one person," Hindt said on Monday. "That is God, my Lord, and savior. That's who judges me."
Dr. Hindt said he hopes that the district can now move forward and continue providing a safe and secure environment for the 78,000 students in the district.