SOCIETY

"Only God can judge me": Katy ISD superintendent speaks out on bullying allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy ISD superintendent, Dr. Lance Hindt, made his first public statement since the bully allegation at tonight's meeting. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy ISD superintendent Dr. Lance Hindt made his first public statement since a man alleged he was a school bully at last week's school board meeting.

"Please know my reaction, this past Monday night, was one of shock" Dr. Hindt expressed in regards to the bullying allegations made against him.

EMBED More News Videos

Witness confirms Katy ISD Superintendent was a bully


The superintendent's public statement comes a week after the claim made by Greg Gay about a 1975 incident reportedly involving the school board member.

EMBED More News Videos

Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a student bully



" Lance, you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal," Gay claimed

Gay's allegation was made during last week's KISD school board meeting on Monday. The allegation was recorded and posted online.

"Ultimately, I'll be judged by one person," Hindt said on Monday. "That is God, my Lord, and savior. That's who judges me."

Dr. Hindt said he hopes that the district can now move forward and continue providing a safe and secure environment for the 78,000 students in the district.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybullyingkaty isdKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Meet the owner of the largest black-owned paper in the South
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
Bullied teen with autism gets dream prom proposal
More Society
Top Stories
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
Leon Jacob sentenced to life in prison in murder for hire trial
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
Rollover crash on Eastex Freeway kills at least one
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in NW Houston
Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Show More
18-year-old drowned rescuing his younger brother
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
Rollover crash on Eastex Freeway kills at least one
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
More Video