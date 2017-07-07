The Houston Police Department gathered at 1200 Travis St. Friday morning to join Governor Greg Abbott in showing support for our law enforcement.July 7 marks the one-year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement. It goes down in history as the deadliest day for law enforcement since 9/11 with five officers dead and nine others injured.In a statewide call on Thursday, Abbott asked law enforcement to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute at 10 a.m."Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation," said Gov. Abbott. "It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated. I ask that all Texans come together to show our appreciation for those who keep us safe."To show support to the San Antonio Police Department, Gov. Abbott will be speaking at the funeral of officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.