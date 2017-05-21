SOCIETY

Police officers' families honored on Southwest flight in Houston

The flight was landing in Houston from Washington where some passengers were returning from Police Week events including families of officers killed in the line of duty. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Southwest flight from Washington D.C. to Houston honored the families of police officers that were killed in the line of duty.

Many people on the flight were returning from Police Week events in Washington.

Lieutenant David Garey captured the moment in two videos that shows the flight attendants asking the passengers to allow the officers' family to deplane first. The second video shows the families leaving to a standing ovation from the rest of the passengers.

Garey is a lieutenant with the Oklahoma City Police Department. He shared the video on Facebook where they've already been viewed over 2 million times.
Related Topics:
societysouthwest airlinespolice officerHouston
