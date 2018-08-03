SOCIETY

Office pool revealed as winner of $543M Mega Millions prize

One group of co-workers from Santa Clara County have become instant millionaires after claiming the Mega Millions winning prize worth $543 million. (Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, California --
Co-workers from Santa Clara County, California were revealed as instant millionaires after claiming the Mega Millions winning prize worth $543 million.

Eleven people who work in the financial industry are taking home the winnings. Roland Reyes, one of the 11 people claiming the prize, says the group played on a whim when they learned how big the jackpot had grown, and pitched in $2 each.

They showed up to claim the prize the day after the July 24 drawing when their ticket matched the numbers 19-2-4-1-29 and the Mega number 20.

The players range ages from 21 to 60, and they say they will continue working despite their new fortune.

"We want to keep our jobs," Reyes said in a statement. "We love that company. We love what we've built there. We have a good time and want to stay together."

Officials say the $543 million prize is the largest ever won on a single California Lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose.

