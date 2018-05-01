EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3414316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin inspires Houston-area cheerleader

The story about one of the NFL's newest players is inspiring to many, including a Houston-area cheerleader who's missing her left arm, just like NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin.Julianna Linton, posted a video saluting Griffin after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks during last week's NFL Draft. Her video has been viewed over one million times.Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4-years-old, made history as the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL.His story has become one of the most feel-good stories this year, and he's also one of the most popular players from the draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.Julianna was born with most of her left arm missing due to a congenital condition. She says she was inspired to do the video because she was really happy for Griffin.On Tuesday, Julianna and her mother appeared on "Good Morning America."