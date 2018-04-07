*clears throat*



AND IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII WILL ALWAYS LOOOOVEEEE YOUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/bpNzTDT0A2 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 8, 2018

From walking down the aisle saying "I do," to dancing the night away with family and friends, what other way would you want to spend your special day?For Brittany and Michael Burnette, a trip to Minute Maid Park was the icing on the cake.The newlyweds donned their attire -- her wedding dress and his tuxedo -- from the ceremony in Pearland to the Astros game Saturday night.And boy, did they catch the attention of fans.The couple also made an appearance on the Astros' kiss cam and social media accounts.They told ABC13 that their entire wedding was Astros-themed.