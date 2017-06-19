A new exhibit dedicated to President Donald Trump's tweets opened in New York City."The Daily Show" unveiled the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library over the weekend.The pop-up exhibit is at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower, Comedy Central announced Tuesday.It features some of the president's better known one-shots, organized around such categories as "SAD! A Retrospective" and "The Commander-In-Tweet."The "Daily Show" highlighted Trump's insults and contradictions and allowed "verified survivors" to remember being on the receiving end of his social media outbursts.The exhibit was open Friday through Sunday, and admission was free.