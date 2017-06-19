SOCIETY

New NYC exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets

EMBED </>More Videos

New exhibit in NYC dedicated to President Trump's tweets

NEW YORK CITY, New York --
A new exhibit dedicated to President Donald Trump's tweets opened in New York City.

"The Daily Show" unveiled the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library over the weekend.

The pop-up exhibit is at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower, Comedy Central announced Tuesday.

It features some of the president's better known one-shots, organized around such categories as "SAD! A Retrospective" and "The Commander-In-Tweet."

The "Daily Show" highlighted Trump's insults and contradictions and allowed "verified survivors" to remember being on the receiving end of his social media outbursts.

The exhibit was open Friday through Sunday, and admission was free.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societylibrariesPresident Donald TrumptwitterNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
The history of Juneteenth
Georgia man plans "Wizard of Oz" themed proposal
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
More Society
Top Stories
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Hwy 288 SB at CR 64
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
Man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
Show More
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
Family remembers baby killed in arms of his father
3 shot after parking dispute in north Houston
Video shows woman setting fatal fire
Father donates kidney to 14-year-old son
More News
Top Video
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
The history of Juneteenth
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
More Video