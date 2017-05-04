"I do everything through word of mouth," says Polasek.
So, when Brooke Wise and Jodi Rubenstein asked her if she'd like a new way to build her business, she said, "yes." That new way is Kidzxplor.
"Kidzxplor is a monthly membership service that's based on an app and the web," says Rubenstein.
"Its' a way for parents to find and actively book classes for their children, whether it's arts and crafts, music, dance, gym, all sorts of classes for all different ages. Our focus is ages zero to 12," explains Wise.
These moms do the homework for you.
"All the places we go to are fully vetted. It's places we've taken our children to, or our friends, we got to all the studios, we talk to the owners," adds Rubenstein.
There are three monthly membership packages.
"You can do a single class for $17, three classes for $39, you can do six for $79, or you can do 10 for $129," says Wise.
The idea is your children can attend a variety of classes through the membership, which was a major selling point for moms like Leia Anderson.
"You don't' have to commit right away or buy a package, until you're sure it's something your kid is interested in," Anderson explains.
And for entrepreneurs like Polasek, supporting another mom-owned business while growing her own is a no brainer.
"It will give a chance for tree house to be a part of something that people who haven't heard about us before will hear about us through Kidzxplor," says Polasek.
Kidzxplor is a family membership, so up to four kids can use the membership. Also, if you don't use all your sessions in one month, they do roll over to the next month.
