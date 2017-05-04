SOCIETY

New app helps parents find and book children's activities

EMBED </>More News Videos

Trying to find activities for your kids can be challenging, these two mom might just help to change that. (KTRK)

By
Annie Polasek owns Tree House Arts and Crafts. She spends her days teaching kids of all ages how to create masterpieces. Her small business never spent money on marketing.

"I do everything through word of mouth," says Polasek.

So, when Brooke Wise and Jodi Rubenstein asked her if she'd like a new way to build her business, she said, "yes." That new way is Kidzxplor.

"Kidzxplor is a monthly membership service that's based on an app and the web," says Rubenstein.

"Its' a way for parents to find and actively book classes for their children, whether it's arts and crafts, music, dance, gym, all sorts of classes for all different ages. Our focus is ages zero to 12," explains Wise.

These moms do the homework for you.

"All the places we go to are fully vetted. It's places we've taken our children to, or our friends, we got to all the studios, we talk to the owners," adds Rubenstein.

There are three monthly membership packages.

"You can do a single class for $17, three classes for $39, you can do six for $79, or you can do 10 for $129," says Wise.

The idea is your children can attend a variety of classes through the membership, which was a major selling point for moms like Leia Anderson.

"You don't' have to commit right away or buy a package, until you're sure it's something your kid is interested in," Anderson explains.

And for entrepreneurs like Polasek, supporting another mom-owned business while growing her own is a no brainer.

"It will give a chance for tree house to be a part of something that people who haven't heard about us before will hear about us through Kidzxplor," says Polasek.

Kidzxplor is a family membership, so up to four kids can use the membership. Also, if you don't use all your sessions in one month, they do roll over to the next month.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societychildrenkids dayparenting
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Katy United States
Mariachi: Heart, soul and passion
Man honors plumber friend by flushing ashes down toilets
Dedicated teacher finishes lesson plan during labor
More Society
Top Stories
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
SWAT officers fatally shoot armed woman in Katy home
Judge could lose her job over drug abuse allegations
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Katy United States
Dental assistant accused of performing illegal surgeries
TX Senate votes to eliminate vehicle safety inspections
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Show More
Father of high school student arrested for threat speaks out
US prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
HISD student receives new heart
Galveston man pays $75 parking fine in pennies
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
More News
Top Video
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Katy United States
Judge could lose her job over drug abuse allegations
HISD student receives new heart
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
More Video