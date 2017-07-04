39 Navy Wounded Warrior athletes who are competing in the Department of Defense Warrior Games had the chance to share what the Fourth of July means to them.
Many of the competitors held back tears as they gave heartfelt answers about pride, honor and brotherhood as reasons why they celebrate Independence Day.
The Navy, in partnership with the city of Chicago, is hosting this year's event, which marks the first time the games have been held off a military location.
