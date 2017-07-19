SOCIETY

National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention comes to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Barbara Millicent Roberts is an unknown name to most, but that is because she has been going by her nickname Barbie since 1959.

Often times people don't realize it, but Barbie dolls are real collectors items.

Since the 1980s the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention has given collectors everywhere a change to meet, exchange dolls and show off their work to collectors.

Jackie Spillner has been coming to the convention since 1994 and loves the comradery of the collectors world.

"You get addicted to the dolls, and your friends and the Mattel people coming by," said Spillner.

The convention travels from city-to-city every year and landed in Houston this year.

In the city where astronauts are sent to space, this years theme is "Blast Off with Barbie."

Hosting this years convention are the members from the Houston Doll Society in conjunction with the National Collectors Convention Steering Committee.

Dawn Arney-Moore is a member of the Houston Doll Society and says you can find "everything Barbie" at the convention.

"You can see everything from an original 1959 number one Barbie to the rarest Mattel platinum labels that they sell today," said Arney-Moore.

Guest will also get a chance to view creations done by individual artist. Some will make their own Barbie dolls and others make custom clothes, shoes and accessories.

On Wednesday, collectors had the chance to visit an exclusive raffle room for convention pass holders to win items donated by other collectors.

The convention officially kicks off Wednesday night with a launch party at the Hyatt Regency downtown until Saturday July 22.

The public will get a chance to view over 150 tables full of exclusive Barbie items on Saturday, July 22 at the Celestial Salesroom.

The event will be $5 per person and children under 12 are free.

For more information about the Barbie Collectors Convention, you can visit their website.

RELATED: Happy Birthday, Barbie!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societybarbietoysHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Kids explore at camp built around rock quarry
Bride-to-be gets wrong dress, finds the owner
Oldest Austin WWII vet gets free home repairs
Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Violent shootout kills 2, wounds 3 outside home in Harris Co.
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Police: Blind woman robbed of her cash in broad daylight
What is the 'Manchester Derby'?
1 dead after suspect opens fire at Katy-area salon
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
Show More
Police: Gang member forced teen into local sex trade
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
More News
Top Video
Police: Blind woman robbed of her cash in broad daylight
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
More Video