Barbara Millicent Roberts is an unknown name to most, but that is because she has been going by her nickname Barbie since 1959.Often times people don't realize it, but Barbie dolls are real collectors items.Since the 1980s the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention has given collectors everywhere a change to meet, exchange dolls and show off their work to collectors.Jackie Spillner has been coming to the convention since 1994 and loves the comradery of the collectors world."You get addicted to the dolls, and your friends and the Mattel people coming by," said Spillner.The convention travels from city-to-city every year and landed in Houston this year.In the city where astronauts are sent to space, this years theme is "Blast Off with Barbie."Hosting this years convention are the members from the Houston Doll Society in conjunction with the National Collectors Convention Steering Committee.Dawn Arney-Moore is a member of the Houston Doll Society and says you can find "everything Barbie" at the convention."You can see everything from an original 1959 number one Barbie to the rarest Mattel platinum labels that they sell today," said Arney-Moore.Guest will also get a chance to view creations done by individual artist. Some will make their own Barbie dolls and others make custom clothes, shoes and accessories.On Wednesday, collectors had the chance to visit an exclusive raffle room for convention pass holders to win items donated by other collectors.The convention officially kicks off Wednesday night with a launch party at the Hyatt Regency downtown until Saturday July 22.The public will get a chance to view over 150 tables full of exclusive Barbie items on Saturday, July 22 at the Celestial Salesroom.The event will be $5 per person and children under 12 are free.For more information about the Barbie Collectors Convention, you can visit their