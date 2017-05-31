SOCIETY

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston breaks ground on new building

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has broken ground on a new building. (Courtesy Steven Holl Architects)

Construction is officially underway on the Museum of Fine Art, Houston's newest addition.

The institute broke ground Wednesday on the 165,000-square-foot Nancy and Rich Kinder building, which will house 54,000 square feet of modern and contemporary art exhibits. The building will include a 200-seat theater, a cafe and a restaurant overlooking a sculpture garden.

At night, the Steven Holl Architects-designed building's translucent glass exterior will be lit to glow, and it will be surrounded by six different ground-level pools of water.

The building, which is slated to open in late 2019, is just one part of a 14-acre, $450 million redesign of the museum's campus.

