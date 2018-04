EMBED >More News Videos Investigators said they will return tomorrow to a home where a 20-year-old was mauled by her parent's dog in Pearland.

She lost her arm in a dog attack, but that hasn't stopped a young woman's dream of becoming a veterinarian.A motorcycle club organized a benefit Sunday for Cyndi Simmons. She was attacked by the family's Rottweiler last December.Police shot and killed the dog after responding to her home.The fundraiser helped to raise money for a prosthetic arm so Simmons can go back to school and pursue her career.