BACHELOR

Most memorable 'The Bachelor' contestants from the Houston-area

EMBED </>More Videos

Most memorable 'The Bachelor' contestants from the Houston area (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
In honor of "The Bachelorette" premiere tonight on ABC, we take a look back at the most memorable contestants from the Houston-area.

Houston socialite Erica Rose appeared on "Bachelor Pad" season 2. She made a name for herself as someone who reality TV viewers love to hate.

Erica Rose



These days Rose spends more time on diaper duty than wearing the tiaras she so famously donned on the Bachelor.

"I graduated law school, I have a baby now and so I'm really just focusing on that," said the 33-year-old.

While she still has a major social media presence, Rose has learned to temper how much of her private life she shares publicly, including her relationship with her 6-month-old daughter's father, Galen Gentry, an attorney at the law firm she works for.

"We met at a time where we were both really just ready to have a baby," said Rose.

For those who don't find love in their time after the show, Rose says the most successful contestants find a way to capitalize on the franchise.

"Nowadays, I actually think the payoffs are better in the sense that people make a career out of it," Rose said.

She uses her own mommy blog, BabiesandBoobies, to connect with her group of rose watchers and followers.

Houston's Kalon McMahon was known as a villain from "The Bachelorette" with Emily Maynard. He spoke exclusively with ABC13 in August 2014 about what actually goes on behind the scenes.

Kalon McMahon



'The Bachelor' alum AshLee Frazier from Houston also revealed some secrets with us after attempting to win over Sean Lowe of season 17.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's own Kalon McMahon and Ashlee Frazier share the inside scoop on the show where everyone's looking for love


James McCoy Taylor represented Katy on last year's season with JoJo Fletcher. He now lives in Nashville where he is focusing on his love for country music.


Pearland's Cory Shivar fought for the heart of "Bachelorette's" Kaitlyn Bristowe. He spoke with ABC13 about the experience.
EMBED More News Videos

A Pearland resident who fought for the heart of "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about his time on the show



Lauren Russell, a Houston math teacher, appeared on "The Bachelor" with Ben Higgins. She has since found love elsewhere.


Matt Hickl was the runner up on one of the first seasons of "The Bachelorette." He is originally from Friendswood. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is an Immunology Specialist.

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
societybachelorbachelorette
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BACHELOR
Chris Harrison dishes advice for 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay
'Bachelor' contestant undergoes double mastectomy
'Dancing with the Stars' returns with Mr. T, Simon Biles
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
More bachelor
SOCIETY
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Officers' families honored on Southwest flight
Calves join boys in adorable photo shoot
Olympian Michael Phelps visits Texas Children's Hospital
More Society
Top Stories
Heavy storms a threat through Monday evening
Funnel cloud and storm damage spotted near Katy
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
2 men dead after apparent murder-suicide in Nassau Bay
Texas revives 'bathroom bill,' but only for public schools
Driver evacuates as train hits car
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Show More
Man begins journey to cut away 65 pounds of skin
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Fisherman recovers body of missing swimmer
NASA to conduct emergency spacewalk
TSU defeats Alabama State to win SWAC baseball title
More News
Top Video
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Texas revives 'bathroom bill,' but only for public schools
Man begins journey to cut away 65 pounds of skin
2 men dead after apparent murder-suicide in Nassau Bay
More Video