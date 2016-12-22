SOCIETY

Monopoly mediation hotline will keep your holiday merry & bright
Lest your holiday family time be ruined by a heated Monopoly matchup, Hasbro UK has set up a hotline to settle Monopoly-related disputes over the Christmas holiday.

"We'll have experts on hand with the official rulebooks to instantly settle any disputes, and advise on how to resolve common complaints, with each person also having the opportunity to make a donation to Childline when they call," Hasbro UK marketing director Craig Wilkins told The Sun.

The hotline will be open from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 to help families keep their Christmas cheer alive.

Unfortunately, the hotline is only available in the UK, so embattled American families with have to pony up for an international phone call -- or settle their domestic dispute on their own.

Hasbro recently ran a survey of 2,000 Monopoly players to determine the most common causes for board game brawls. Here are the top 5 most common disputes, as reported by The Sun:

  1. People making up rules
  2. People being too cocky when winning
  3. Someone buying a property you want, even when they don't need it
  4. People taking too long to take their turn
  5. Someone stealing from the bank


