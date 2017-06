Lori Hall's mom had quite the memorable day: Not only did she graduate from law school at 64, but she also was surprised with her dream car."We gathered everyone outside who came to celebrate with her and asked everyone to take a pic with 'the graduate' (aka mom)," Hall wrote on Facebook. There, Hall's mother saw the car and after a few moments, realized it was a gift for her."How thoughtful," commented one Facebook user."Wishing I can do that for my mom some day," commented another.