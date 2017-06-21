Imagine it's your first day at college, but your mom is the talk of the campus.Twitter is having a field day with a now wildly viral text thread between a mother and her Texas State University freshman daughter.Avery Leilani said when her mom, Danielle Clay, dropped her off for college freshman orientation, she apparently made a few, hunky pals on her way out.Mom sent her daughter a text saying: "I made some friends. Don't wait up." and included a few pics of her and the guys having a little fun on the football field.Avery responds: "Mom, you cougar! How in the world?"Twitter users are also smitten with mom, many calling her a babe.Some have been sharing pics of their mom stealing their college drop-off thunder, while others are trying to track down the guys in the pics.