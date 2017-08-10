LOTTERY

WINNER! Million dollar ticket purchased at Heights store

EMBED </>More Videos

The ticket matching five out of five numbers was sold at a food mart on Heights Boulevard.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Lottery said someone who purchased a ticket in the Houston area is now a millionaire.

The ticket matching five out of five numbers was sold at a food mart on Heights Boulevard.

The winner has not been identified yet.

After September 1, a new law will make it so that Texas Lottery winners can remain anonymous. That's only for those who win jackpots of a $1 million or more.

However, if a winner decides on payment installments, then his or her name can be made public.

Opponents of this law say that it will hurt ticket sales and reduce the Texas Lotto commission's transparency.

Meanwhile, there was no Powerball jackpot winner, so the pot climbs to $356 million.

