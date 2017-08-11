LOTTERY

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

Two enormous jackpots are still up for grabs and growing in the U.S. Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are now worth more than $750 million combined!

by ABC7News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO --
The winning numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers are 56-23-58-33-53-6.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are now worth more than $750 million combined!

Tonight's Mega-Millions is at $393 million. And Saturday night's Powerball prize is $356 million.

With all that cash on the line, gamblers are looking for ways to get an edge on the competition, including being strategic about which numbers give the best odds.

According to lottery statistics 2, 31, and 39 are most frequently drawn numbers for Mega Millions. When it comes to Powerball the most common numbers are 26, 16, and 41.

