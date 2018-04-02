ABC13 & YOU

'Meet me at the Park' initiative could win your local park $20,000

Disney and the NRPA are working to get 16 communities around the country grants which can be used to improve parks.

HOUSTON
Who doesn't love a day at the park?

Celebrate with us during Earth Month! The National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company, which includes ABC13, have collaborated for the Meet Me at the Park month-long campaign.

Houston is receiving $20K for a park project! Visit www.NRPA.org/Disney to nominate one of your favorite cities across the country to be entered for a chance to receive a $20K grant that will be used to support a local park within that community.

The city with the most nominations during the month of April will receive the funding. It's that simple! This year, everyone who votes will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a GoPro Prize Pack.

Don't forget to tag your "parkies" @NRPA (Instagram), @NRPA_News(Twitter) & @ABCBeInspired! #MeetMeAtThePark

Be inspired and participate by nominating a local park in your community.

