Marathoner runs away from black bears

Marathon runner outruns two black bears (KTRK)

AUBURN, Maine (KTRK) --
One Auburn man tested his "fight or flight" reaction and it was no fight and all flight.

Two black bears were determined to catch Moninda Maruma who was on a practice run in the woods. Bears usually run very fast but the marathon runner was able to run far enough to get to safety.

Experts say it's best to stand your ground and try to scare the bears away, but Maruma says that theory never crossed his mind.

"I remember there were a number of theories that people have given me that if you came across a bear, you hide your head, you go down, you become bigger. Those theories, at that time, I wasn't even thinking about them," said Maruma.

He said despite the frightening experience, it was a good way to beat his personal record.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
