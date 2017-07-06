One Houston man is getting the opportunity to thank the people who saved his life.During the 2016 Thanksgiving holidays, Gary Taylor went into cardiac arrest. The Houston Fire Department, EMTs and paramedics from Stations 6 and 8 responded to the 911 call.Taylor was treated and taken to the hospital when suddenly his pulse was lost.The paramedics shocked him to restart his heart and put him on advanced life support.Taylor recently met the HFD members from Station 8 but couldn't meet other HFD members as they were in training.On Thursday, Taylor was reunited with HFD members from Station 6. He personally thanked them for saving his life and the good work they do everyday.