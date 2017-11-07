SOCIETY

Man offers free caskets to Texas church massacre victims

Texas man offers free custom caskets for victims of church shooting (KTRK)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas man is reaching out to help the families of the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

Trey Ganem launched his business, Trey Ganem Designs, 24 years ago. He builds and designs custom caskets and creates unique pieces to bring families some joy during a difficult time.

After learning about Sunday church shooting, Ganem says his heart was heavy and he had to help.

He decided to give all 26 victims' families free custom built caskets.

The custom-built caskets range from $1,500 to possibly $15,000.

"God has blessed me to be able to bless families and I'm trying to pay it forward," said Ganem.

