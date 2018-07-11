SOCIETY

Man accidentally records proposal in selfie mode

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW MEXICO --
Getting engaged can be overwhelming for both the person popping the question and the one getting the ring, which is why many couples ask someone to document the proposal.

For one New Mexico man, that someone was an adorable grandfather he met on a train. And one thing is for sure... the moment was memorable.

The grandfather's name is John Hart, and he accidentally recorded the whole thing in selfie mode.

That means he only captured his own thrilled reaction to the picturesque proposal.

Fortunately, someone else happened to be rolling at the same time, so the couple didn't lose out.

The best part? Hart used to be a photographer in the Navy. But we'll cut him a break since they just didn't have iPhones back then.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywedding proposalengagementfeel goodbig talkersNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News