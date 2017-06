A mama bear and cub were spotted wandering around an Arcadia neighborhood, poking around a garage and backyard before heading back into their habitat.The pair were first spotted Sunday around 2 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue.They wandered over to Carolwood Drive, where they ambled into the garage of at least one home and walked around the property.They were spotted playfully fighting before they disappeared into the bushes.